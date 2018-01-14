Packed boat capsizes off Mumbai, at least three students dead (VIDEO)

MUMBAI, Jan 14 — A horrifying scene in western India.

At least three schoolgirls killed when a boat, packed full of students, capsized in waters off the coast yesterday, not far from Mumbai.

The vessel reportedly overturned when they crowded onto one side to take selfies.

Authorities say as many as 40 were crammed on board and not one was wearing a life jacket.

Family members mourn near the body of a victim after a ferry boat carrying schoolchildren sank in the Arabian Sea, at their residence in Dahanu, in the western state of Maharashtra, India January 13, 2018. — Reuters picOnlookers did what they could to try to pull everyone to safety.

Eyewitness Chandan Meher says: "We saw that the boat had capsized and around 20-25 boys and girls were sitting at about a kilometre from here. As soon as we saw that no one was around (to help), we took off our clothes and jumped into the sea."

Distraught relatives crowded nearby beaches awaiting news of their loved ones.

India's coast guard says 23 children were being treated in hospital with 9 others discharged.

While the nation's president has offered his condolensces to the families, promising the search for those missing will continue. — Reuters