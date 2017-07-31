Over 100 horrified passengers left hanging mid-air after cable car accident (VIDEO)

COLOGNE, July 31 — More than 100 people were left hanging yesterday after a cable car came off its cable at one of the pylons.

Thirty-two cars were in operation at the time of the accident on the Koelner Seilbahn (Cologne Cable Car) which runs over the river Rhine.

Emergency services used winches and mobile cranes to rescue people trapped in the cars including young children. Passengers in cars over the river were lowered onto waiting ropes.

Emergency services were able to bring all the passengers to safety.

It is not yet known what caused the car to derail. — Reuters

Thirty-two cars were in operation at the time of the accident on the Koelner Seilbahn (Cologne Cable Car) which runs over the river Rhine. — Screen capture via Reuters video