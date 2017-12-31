Outspoken US rights activist Erica Garner, 27, dies of heart attack (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 31 — Erica Garner, an outspoken advocate against police brutality, died yesterday after suffering a heart attack last week

The 27-year old became an activist after the death of her father, Eric Garner in 2014 by an NYPD officer.

Forty-three-year-old Eric was stopped by cops for selling loose cigarettes in Staten Island. He was then put in a chokehold by former officer Daniel Pantaleo.

Erica Garner raises her hand to ask US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders a question at a town hall campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina February 16, 2016. — Reuters pic

Video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering outrage among the African American community and civil rights groups across the nation.

Her father's final words, “I can't breathe,” became a rallying cry for protesters against police brutality.

A grand jury in December 2014 decided not to indict Pantaleo. The city later settled with Garner's family for US$5.9 million (RM23.9 million).

Yesterday — after Erica Garner's death — a tweet from her official account challenged New York City's mayor saying “She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice.. de Blasio ... explain how she died with no justice.” — Reuters