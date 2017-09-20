Other deadly quakes to hit Mexico

People remove debris of a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City September 19, 2017. — Reuters picMEXICO CITY, Sept 20 — The earthquake that shook Mexico yesterday, with more than 200 confirmed dead, struck on the same date as one three decades ago that killed more than 10,000 people.

The country sits atop several large tectonic plates, making it prone to quakes. Here are some of the others that have hit the country.

- September 7, 2017: Measured at a strength of 8.2, this quake is more powerful but less deadly than the one 32 years ago that killed thousands.

Around 100 people are killed and more than 200 hurt, with the southern states of Oaxaca and Chiapas most affected. The quake is felt as far north as Mexico City — about 800 kilometres (500 miles) from the epicentre.

- January 21, 2003: A 7.6-magnitude quake shakes the western Pacific coast, killing 29 people and injuring more than 300.

- September 30, 1999: At least 22 people are killed in a 7.5-magnitude quake that strikes southern and central areas.

- June 15, 1999: A 7-magnitude quake kills at least 25 people in the central Puebla region.

- October 9, 1995: Measured at 8, this earthquake hits the western states of Colima and Jalisco, leaving at least 48 dead. In the town of Manzanillo alone, around 30 people are killed when a seven-storey hotel collapses.

- September 19, 1985: One of the most powerful ever in the country, this 8.1-strong quake kills at least 10,000 people in Mexico City, though some estimates put the toll as high as 30,000. The epicentre is 350 kilometres from the capital, large sections of which are razed.

Since this disaster, Mexican authorities have tightened construction regulations and developed an early warning system using a hundred sensors along the Pacific coast, where the risk of earthquakes is greatest. — AFP