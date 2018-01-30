Oops: Guests invited to Trump’s State of the ‘Uniom’

US President Donald Trump (left) attends a dinner with business men and CEOs during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018. — Reuters pic WASHINGTON, Jan 30 — Donald Trump’s misspellings have become legendary — “covfefe,” anyone? — but a glaring typo on tickets for the president’s State of the Union speech today has some lawmakers crying for spell check.

Tickets to the prime-time speech before a joint session of Congress were printed inviting lawmakers and guests to the State of the “Uniom”, lawmakers and officials said yesterday.

“Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosED was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom,” tweeted House Democrat Raul Grijalva, referring to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who has advocated policies that critics say undermine the public education system.

Grijalva’s tweet also included a photograph of the offending ticket.

The White House is not responsible for the error.

The printing is overseen by the Sergeant at Arms of the US House of Representatives, whose office yesterday acknowledged the snafu.

“There was a misprint on the ticket,” a Sergeant at Arms spokesman told AFP.

“It was corrected immediately, and our office is redistributing the tickets.”

But not before a few lawmakers got some ribbing in.

“Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom,” tweeted Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

On the spelling front, Trump has been a presidential trailblazer.

He has routinely posted tweets containing errors, including one on the day after his January 20, 2017 inauguration, in which he wrote he was “honered to serve” as the nation’s 45th president. — AFP