One tourist killed, 12 injured in air balloon crash in Egypt

Friday January 5, 2018
05:17 PM GMT+8

File picture of hot air balloons in Encinitas, California September 7, 2014. A tourist was killed and 12 other people injured when a hot air balloon carrying tourists of various nationalities crashed near Luxor in Egypt today. — Reuters picFile picture of hot air balloons in Encinitas, California September 7, 2014. A tourist was killed and 12 other people injured when a hot air balloon carrying tourists of various nationalities crashed near Luxor in Egypt today. — Reuters picCAIRO, Jan 5 — A tourist was killed and 12 other people injured when a hot air balloon carrying tourists of various nationalities crashed near Luxor in Egypt today, state-run news agency Mena reported.

The crash, to the west of the city of Luxor, happened due to bad weather conditions, the news agency said.

The health ministry identified the dead person as a 36-year-old woman. Of the 12 injured, two were in a serious condition, Mena said. They were being treated at Luxor International Hospital.

In 2013, 19 people most of them Asian and European tourists, died near Luxor when a hot air balloon caught fire and crashed after a mid-air gas explosion. — Reuters

