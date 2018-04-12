Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

One killed in hot air balloon crash on S. Korea resort island

Thursday April 12, 2018
01:00 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: New study advises caution with iron supplementsThe Edit: New study advises caution with iron supplements

The Edit: Jim Carrey is on the hunt for a killer in ‘Dark Crimes’The Edit: Jim Carrey is on the hunt for a killer in ‘Dark Crimes’

Job now for Man City to wrap up EPL title after disastrous weekJob now for Man City to wrap up EPL title after disastrous week

Indonesia set for repeat contest in 2019 presidential pollIndonesia set for repeat contest in 2019 presidential poll

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Photos showed the deflated balloon draped over forest trees, with the basket lying on the ground. — Reuters picPhotos showed the deflated balloon draped over forest trees, with the basket lying on the ground. — Reuters picJEJU, April 12 — One person died and a dozen tourists were injured in a hot air balloon crash on South Korea’s popular resort island of Jeju this morning, police said.

The balloon was carrying 12 passengers and a pilot — who suffered a head injury and was later pronounced dead — police said, adding they were investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos showed the deflated balloon draped over forest trees, with the basket lying on the ground.

“It appears that the hot air balloon somehow fell rapidly and crashed into the trees,” South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted an unnamed rescue worker as saying.

All 12 passengers suffered minor injuries and were being treated in hospital, police said, without giving their nationalities.

The island off the southern coast of the peninsula is a well-known holiday destination for South Koreans as well as a growing number of Chinese tourists.

More than 15 million people visited the island last year.  — AFP

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram