One dead, two wounded in Amsterdam shooting, say police

Policemen patrol a closed off lane following a shooting at the Grote Wittenburgstraat in Amsterdam on January 26, 2018. — AFP picTHE HAGUE, Jan 27 — A shooting in downtown Amsterdam last night left one person dead and two injured, Dutch police said.

“One person has died and two wounded, a man and a young woman, were taken to hospital after a shooting on Grote Wittenburgerstraat, in the city centre,” Amsterdam police spokesman Leo Dortland told AFP.

“This is clearly not a terror attack, but a criminal incident,” he said, adding that police were still looking for the attacker or attackers.

Witnesses heard several gunshots and saw a hooded man run away, Dutch media reported.

“The research unit has launched a broad investigation,” Dortland said, adding that the streets in the area had been cordoned off.

The police were interviewing witnesses and taking fingerprints at the crime scene. — AFP