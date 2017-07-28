Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

One dead, several wounded in Hamburg supermarket knife attack, police say

Friday July 28, 2017
urity forces are seen after a knife attack in a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, July 28, 2017. — Reuters picurity forces are seen after a knife attack in a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, July 28, 2017. — Reuters picHAMBURG, July 28 — A man killed one person and wounded several others in a knife attack at a supermarket in the German city of Hamburg toay before being detained by police.

“There is no valid information yet on the motive or the number of people injured” by the man, who “entered a supermarket and suddenly began attacking customers”, said police, adding that one victim died from their severe wounds.

German daily Bild published a picture of the attacker in the back of a police car with a white, blood-soaked bag over his head, and reported that he cried “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) in the supermarket.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, fled the supermarket after the attack but witnesses gave chase and alerted the police.

“It was definitely a sole attacker. The first reports about a possible motive of a robbery have not been confirmed,” Hamburg police tweeted. — AFP

