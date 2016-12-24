Last updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 8:03 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

World

One dead, several injured in Christmas eve New Zealand bus crash

Saturday December 24, 2016
08:03 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Flash floods bring traffic to grinding halt in SingaporeFlash floods bring traffic to grinding halt in Singapore

Germany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attackerGermany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attacker

The Edit: Ginger-flavoured Coke is a thingThe Edit: Ginger-flavoured Coke is a thing

Eyewitness recalls sight of ‘flying bus’ in fatal Muar crashEyewitness recalls sight of ‘flying bus’ in fatal Muar crash

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The bus was 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the popular holiday resort town of Gisborne, on the east coast of the North Island, when it crashed through a barrier and down a bank at about 10.30pm (1730 in Malaysia). — Reuters picThe bus was 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the popular holiday resort town of Gisborne, on the east coast of the North Island, when it crashed through a barrier and down a bank at about 10.30pm (1730 in Malaysia). — Reuters picWELLINGTON, Dec 24 — One person was killed and dozens injured when a bus carrying 46 people rolled down a bank in New Zealand today, police said.

The bus was 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the popular holiday resort town of Gisborne, on the east coast of the North Island, when it crashed through a barrier and down a bank at about 10.30pm (1730 in Malaysia) on Christmas Eve.

Police said one person was confirmed dead, several were airlifted to hospitals with various injuries and 36 were taken by ambulance to Gisborne for further assessment.

They said it would be several hours before they would be able to release details on whether any of the passengers were foreign tourists. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline