One dead in Kentucky school shooting, says governor

CHICAGO, Jan 23 — One person was killed and “multiple” others wounded today at a high school in Kentucky, the state’s governor said, adding that the shooter was in custody.
The shooting occurred at the Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, a town approximately 120 miles (193 kilometres) northwest of Nashville.
“Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown,” Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said on Twitter. — AFP