One dead in Kentucky school shooting, says governor

Tuesday January 23, 2018
11:18 PM GMT+8

CHICAGO, Jan 23 — One person was killed and “multiple” others wounded today at a high school in Kentucky, the state’s governor said, adding that the shooter was in custody.

The shooting occurred at the Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, a town approximately 120 miles (193 kilometres) northwest of Nashville.

One person was killed and 'multiple' others wounded today at a high school in Kentucky. — AFP picOne person was killed and 'multiple' others wounded today at a high school in Kentucky. — AFP pic

“Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown,” Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said on Twitter. — AFP 

