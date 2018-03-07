Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Rain

On Twitter, Trump says will pick new chief economic adviser soon

US President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the White House East Room in Washington, March 6, 2018. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the White House East Room in Washington, March 6, 2018. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, March 7 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he would make a decision soon on appointing a new chief economic adviser after Gary Cohn said he was resigning from the post.

“Will be making a decision soon on the appointment of new Chief Economic Advisor. Many people wanting the job — will choose wisely!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

A White House official said White House adviser Peter Navarro, director of the White House National Trade Council, and conservative commentator Larry Kudlow were the leading candidates for the job. — Reuters

