OIC draft declaration says Trump’s Jerusalem move marks US withdrawal from peace process

Jerusalem is claimed by the three major Abrahamic religions. — Reuters picISTANBUL, Dec 13 — A draft declaration prepared for a summit of Muslim leaders today said they considered Washington's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as a sign of US withdrawal from its role as a sponsor of Middle East peace.

The draft declaration seen by Reuters also declared "East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine, and invite(s) all countries to recognise the State of Palestine and East Jerusalem as its occupied capital." — Reuters