Obama set for Tuesday’s farewell speech to the US (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 — US President Barack Obama is preparing to give his farewell address to the nation.

In his weekly address, he gave a preview of the points he'll touch on including the economy and Obamacare.

The president will deliver his farewell address on Tuesday in Chicago. — Reuters US President Barack Obama pauses during an interview with Vox at Blair House in Washington January 6, 2017. — Reuters pic