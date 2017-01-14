Obama delivers final weekly address (VIDEO)

President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, January 10, 2017. — NYT oucWASHINGTON, Jan 14 — US President Barack Obama delivered his final weekly address, dedicating it to the American people.

The outgoing president used his very last weekly message to echo some of the themes from his official Farewell Address which he delivered on Tuesday (January 11) in his hometown of Chicago.

“Every day I learned from you. You made me a better president. And you made me a better man,” Obama said. “Over the course of these eight years I’ve seen the goodness, the resilience, and the hope of the American people. I’ve seen neighbors looking out for each other as we rescued our economy from the worst crisis of our lifetimes. I’ve hugged cancer survivors who finally know the security of affordable healthcare. I’ve seen communities like Joplin (Missouri) rebuild from disaster and cities like Boston show the world that no terrorist will ever break the American spirit.”

President Obama added that despite differences and disagreements in politics, Americans should unite around common principles.

“If you’re tired of arguing with strangers on the internet try to talk with one in real life. If something needs fixing lace up your shoes and do some organising. If you’re disappointed by your elected officials then grab a clipboard, get some signatures and run for office yourself. Our success depends on our participation. Regardless of which way the pendulum of power swings, it falls on each of us to be guardians of our democracy to embrace the joyous task we’ve been given to continually try to improve this great nation of ours. Because for all our outward differences we all share the same proud title: citizen. It has been the honour of my life to serve you as president,” he added.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20th on the steps of the US Capitol, where hundreds of thousands — both for and against the president-elect — are expected to attend. — Reuters