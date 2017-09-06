Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Obama calls Trump repeal of migrant amnesty ‘wrong’ and ‘cruel’

Wednesday September 6, 2017
Tools

US President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, US, November 10, 2016. — Reuters picUS President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, US, November 10, 2016. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 6 — Former US president Barack Obama decried his successor’s decision to end an amnesty for 800,000 people brought to America illegally as children, describing it as “wrong”, “self-defeating” and “cruel”.

In a rare re-entry onto the political stage, Obama used a Facebook post to slam Trump’s decision and call on Congress to step in.

“To target these young people is wrong — because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating — because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel,” he wrote.  — AFP

