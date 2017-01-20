Obama asks for ideas for retirement pledging work for ‘true democracy’

US President Barack Obama speaks during his last press conference at the White House in Washington January 18, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 20 — US President Barack Obama called today on the public to offer ideas on what he should do in retirement, pledging to work for “true democracy” as he exits the White House.

Just hours before handing over the leadership of the United States to Donald Trump, Obama said in tweets and a video with his wife Michelle that they were accepting ideas from the public for what his new presidential center in Chicago should do going ahead.

“I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love,” Obama tweeted.

“As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at http://Obama.org.”

In the video, Michelle said that the first order of business for the Obamas as private citizens will be ”to take a little break.”

“We’re finally going to get some sleep. And take some time to be with our family, and just be still for a little bit.”

In the Gallery

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart from services at St John’s Church during his inauguration in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama departs the Oval Office for the final time as sitting president, at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait to greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic







Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, his wife Callista Gingrich, former Speaker of the House John Boehner and his wife Deborah Boehner arrive for the presidential inauguration in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Senators Bernie Sanders and John McCain arrive for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Former US President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

But then, they said, they will begin to work on projects out of Obama’s new presidential centre, which Obama described as a “living, working centre for citizenship.”

They asked people to send in their ideas on what they should to.

“Tell us about what we can achieve together,” said Michelle Obama.

“Tell us about the young leaders, and companies, and organisations that inspire you. This will be your presidential centre just as much as it will be ours.”

“So we want you to tell us what we should be thinking about.”

“True democracy is a project that is much bigger than any one of us,” Barack Obama added.

“It’s a job for all of us.” — AFP