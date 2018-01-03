Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Norway suspends arms sales to UAE over Yemen war

Wednesday January 3, 2018
05:18 PM GMT+8

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition formed in 2015 to fight the Iran-aligned Houthi group. — Reuters picThe UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition formed in 2015 to fight the Iran-aligned Houthi group. — Reuters picOSLO, Jan 3 — Norway has suspended exports of weapons and ammunition to the United Arab Emirates over concerns they could be used in the war in Yemen, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition formed in 2015 to fight the Iran-aligned Houthi group that controls most of northern Yemen and the capital Sanaa, in a war that has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced more than 3 million.

While there is currently no evidence that Norwegian-made ammunition has been used in Yemen, there was a rising risk related to the UAE’s military involvement there, the ministry said.

Existing export permits had been temporarily revoked and no new licences would be issued under the current circumstances, Norway said.

In 2016, Norwegian exports of weapons and ammunition to the UAE rose to 79 million Norwegian crowns (RM39.2 million) from 41 million in 2015, Statistics Norway data showed. — Reuters

