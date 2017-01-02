North Korea’s Kim pays tribute to late leaders (VIDEO)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 24, 2016. — Reuters picPYONGYANG, Jan 2 — A New Year’s tribute to the past for North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Accompanied by his wife, the North Korean leader made a very public visit to his nation’s mausoleum of past leaders — Kim’s father and grandfather.

Kim Il sung and Kim Jong il are both embalmed at the massive, marble foyer building in the country’s capital, Pyongyang.

The New Year’s visit was shown on North Korean TV the same day Kim gave a speech saying the nuclear capable country was close to test-launching intercontinental ballistic missiles.

ICBMs are designed to travel between 5.5 to 10 thousand kilometres and California is about 9 thousand kilometers from North Korea.

Donald Trump called Kim a “maniac” during his campaign, but has also suggested he would hold direct negotiations with the North Korean leader.

The New Year’s speech introduces another early test of Trump’s foreign policy prowess when he takes over the Oval Office in just a few weeks. — Reuters