North Korea’s Kim holds off on Guam missile plan

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reviews the plan for landing missiles near Guam in this undated still photo taken from video provided by KRT. — Reuters picSEOUL, Aug 15 — North Korea's leader has delayed a decision on firing missiles towards Guam while he watches US actions a little longer, the North's state media said today, as South Korea's president said Seoul would seek to prevent war by all means.

In his first public appearance in about two weeks, Kim Jong Un inspected the command of the North's army on Monday, examining a plan to land four missiles near the US Pacific territory of Guam, the official KCNA said in a report.

"He said that if the Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous reckless actions on the Korean peninsula and in its vicinity, testing the self-restraint of the DPRK, the latter will make an important decision as it already declared," the report said.

The DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Pyongyang's plans to fire missiles near Guam prompted a surge in tensions in the region last week, with US President Donald saying the US military was "locked and loaded" if North Korea acted unwisely.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said today there would be no military action without Seoul's consent and his government would prevent war by all means.

China, North Korea's main ally and trading partner, has repeatedly urged Pyongyang to halt its weapons programme and South Korea and the United States to stop military drills to lower tensions.

The state-run Global Times said today that Seoul should play a buffer between the United States and North Korea to prevent a head-on confrontation.

"The drill will definitely provoke Pyongyang more, and Pyongyang is expected to make a more radical response," the paper said in an editorial. "If South Korea really wants no war on the Korean Peninsula, it should try to stop this military exercise."

The United States and South Korea remain technically still at war with North Korea after the 1950-53 Korean conflict ended with a truce, not a peace treaty.

Asian shares rose for a second day today and the US dollar firmed after Kim's comments further eased tensions and prompted investors to move back into riskier assets.

Kim Dong-yub, a professor and a military expert at Kyungnam University's Institute of Far Eastern Studies in Seoul urged caution in assuming North Korea was bluffing with its missile threats.

"There is no stepping back for North Korea. Those who don't know the North very well fall into this trap every time (thinking they are easing threats) but we've seen this before."

US officials have in recent days played down the risk of an imminent conflict while stressing their preparedness to respond militarily to any attack from North Korea.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe praised a commitment by Trump that the United States would stand with its allies in the region to counter threats from North Korea.

In a telephone call today, Abe also agree with Trump that their top priority regarding North Korea was to do what they could to halt missile launches by the regime.

Japan, which would be under the flight path of any missile fired towards Guam, will be seeking further reassurance from Washington in meetings between Japan's defence chief and foreign minister and their US counterparts on Thursday.

"The strategic environment is becoming harsher and we need to discuss how we will respond to that," a Japanese foreign ministry official said in a briefing in Tokyo. "We will look for the US to reaffirm it defence commitment, including the nuclear deterrent," he added. — Reuters