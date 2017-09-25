Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

North Korea, Venezuela, Chad among eight countries on new US travel ban (VIDEO)

Monday September 25, 2017
08:05 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
September 25, 2017
09:25 AM GMT+8

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 — North Korea, Venezuela and Chad were added yesterday on a new list of countries targeted by a US travel ban due to poor security and lack of cooperation with American authorities.

Sudan, one of six majority-Muslim countries on the original travel ban, was removed from the list, leaving eight nations with complete or partial blocks on travel to the United States.

Full travel bans were placed on nationals from North Korea and Chad, while the restrictions for Venezuela were limited to officials from a long list of government agencies and their families.

Other countries included in the ban were Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen. — AFP

An international passenger (left) arrives at Dulles International Airport as a man waits for loved ones to arrive in Dulles, Virginia, September 24, 2017. — Reuters picAn international passenger (left) arrives at Dulles International Airport as a man waits for loved ones to arrive in Dulles, Virginia, September 24, 2017. — Reuters pic

