Last updated Monday, April 17, 2017 9:02 pm GMT+8

North Korea snubbed Chinese diplomats, says report

Monday April 17, 2017
06:24 PM GMT+8

North Korea has not responded to China's overtures, despite their traditionally cordial ties— Reuters picNorth Korea has not responded to China's overtures, despite their traditionally cordial ties— Reuters picPYONGYANG, April 17 — North Korea did not respond this month to requests from senior Chinese diplomats, including the country's foreign minister, to meet North Korean counterparts, amid rising tension with the United States, Bloomberg reported today.

Citing unidentified sources, the report said China's special envoy for the North Korea nuclear issue, Wu Dawei, was the other official whose requests for meetings went unanswered.

China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Last week, the ministry twice said it had no information to provide on whether Wu would be going to North Korea.

Tension has risen as US President Donald Trump takes a hard rhetorical line with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has rebuffed admonitions from China and pursued nuclear and missile programmes that Washington sees as a direct threat. — Reuters

