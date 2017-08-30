Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

North Korea releases images of latest missile launch (VIDEO)

Wednesday August 30, 2017
06:24 PM GMT+8

A man walks past a TV set showing North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un in a news report about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo August 29, 2017. — Reuters pic A man walks past a TV set showing North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un in a news report about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo August 29, 2017. — Reuters pic SEOUL, Aug 30 — North Korea’s state-run media organisation KRT released still photographs and aired video today of a missile launched the day before that flew over Japan's northern Hokkaido island, inviting international condemnation.

The video shows the launch of the domestically produced Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile yesterday.

The United Nations condemned the missile launch as “outrageous”, US President Donald Trump stated that “all options are on the table”, and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the missile represents the “greatest and gravest threat to our nation ever.” — Reuters

