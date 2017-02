North Korea: Ballistic missile test a success

Passengers watch a TV screen broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic

PYONGYANG, Feb 13 — North Korea confirmed it had “successfully” tested a ballistic missile, the state-run news agency KCNA reported today.

“A surface-to-surface medium long-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2... was successfully test-fired on Sunday (yesterday),” the report said.

The missile was launched from Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan, and flew east towards the Sea of Japan (East Sea), South Korea’s defence ministry said earlier. — AFP