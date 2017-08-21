No spill from loaded oil tanker hit by US warship

A map shows the location where oil tanker Alnic MC came to a halt after a collision with the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain east of Johor August 21, 2017. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 21 — An oil tanker involved in a collision with a US warship to the east of Johor early today was carrying nearly 12,000 tonnes of fuel oil, but there was no oil spill, a crew member told Reuters via phone.

"We are carrying 11,987 tonnes of fuel oil. There is no oil spill. We were carrying fuel oil from Taiwan to discharge to Singapore ... We are proceeding to Raffles Reserved Anchorage where the owners will investigate the matter. There was some damage to the valve," the crew member who did not want to be identified, told Reuters via telephone.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) lists the Raffles Reserved Anchorage to the South of Bukom Island to be reserved for "vessels requiring emergency repairs and damaged vessels or as directed by the Port Master." — Reuters