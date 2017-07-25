Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

No need for early election in Poland, says deputy speaker

Tuesday July 25, 2017
05:55 PM GMT+8

The judicial reform laws have sparked proests in Poland. — AFP picThe judicial reform laws have sparked proests in Poland. — AFP picWARSAW, July 25 — Poland’s ruling coalition, dominated by the Law and Justice (PiS) party, will not break up, and there is no reason to hold an early election, parliament’s deputy speaker said today.

“I don’t see a risk of that, at least for now,” PiS lawmaker Ryszard Terlecki told reporters when asked about signals from PiS’s junior coalition partner, Polska Razem, that it may support President Andrzej Duda’s vetoes to two flagship PiS judicial reform bills.

“There are no reasons to hold an early parliamentary election. The majority is stable enough, so it will be maintained for these two years (to the end of its term),” Terlecki said. — Reuters

