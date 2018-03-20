No hostage situation on Ho Ching Road, Singapore police say

SPF said the police and Central Narcotics Bureau conducted a joint operation at a unit in Block 114 of Ho Ching Road earlier today. — AFP picSINGAPORE, March 20 — There is no hostage situation in Singapore as reported by a local media here late this afternoon.

“This is not a hostage situation. No one was injured,” said Singapore Police Force (SPF) in its update on Facebook, referring to an incident at Ho Ching Road.

Updating further, SPF said about 1pm, the police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) were conducting a joint operation at a unit in Block 114 of Ho Ching Road.

A 50-year-old man refused to open the door and had locked himself in the house with his family members upon seeing the police and CNB officers.

The man had armed himself with a knife and threatened to harm the officers if they entered the unit.

About 5.50pm, officers from the Special Operations Command gained entry into the unit and arrested the man.

“The man’s elderly father and girlfriend were not harmed throughout the incident,” said the police, adding that substances believed to be controlled drugs and other drug paraphernalia were found in the unit.

The man was arrested for criminal intimidation and suspected drug-related offences.

Police and CNB investigations are ongoing.

Earlier, the Bernama Singapore Correspondent’s Office had been receiving calls from few Malaysian news agencies, enquiring about the incident, following initial media reports of “an armed man having taken people hostage.” — Bernama