No evidence Las Vegas shooter tied to militant group, say US officials

Monday October 2, 2017
11:05 PM GMT+8

A law enforcement officer stands in front of the Tropicana hotel-casino on Las Vegas Boulevard South on October 2, 2017, after a mass shooting during a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. — Reuters picA law enforcement officer stands in front of the Tropicana hotel-casino on Las Vegas Boulevard South on October 2, 2017, after a mass shooting during a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Oct 2 — Two senior US officials said today that there was no evidence that the shooter who killed at least 50 people in Las Vegas was tied to any international militant group.

Islamic State issued a statement through its news agency Amaq claiming responsibility for the shooting, saying that the attacker had converted to Islam a few months ago.

But one of the two US officials discounted Islamic State’s claim of responsibility and said there was reason to believe that the shooter, whom police identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, had a history of psychological problems. — Reuters

