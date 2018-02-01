Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

No casualties found after blaze rages through China office building

Thursday February 1, 2018
05:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Girl who attempted suicide after teacher’s theft claim diesGirl who attempted suicide after teacher’s theft claim dies

The Edit: How this new blood test could help fight Alzheimer’sThe Edit: How this new blood test could help fight Alzheimer’s

The Edit: The raptors guarding Mexico’s airportThe Edit: The raptors guarding Mexico’s airport

The Edit: Refugees from war-torn nations set to perform hereThe Edit: Refugees from war-torn nations set to perform here

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Smoke and flames are seen engulfing a 20-storey office building in Zhengzhou, Henan province February 1, 2018. — Reuters picSmoke and flames are seen engulfing a 20-storey office building in Zhengzhou, Henan province February 1, 2018. — Reuters picBEIJING, Feb 1 — A blaze raged through a 20-storey office block in Zhengzhou, capital of China’s central province of Henan, today, sending heavy smoke into the sky, but no one was believed to have been killed.

Smoke and flames engulfed the entire eastern side of the building after the blaze broke out among insulation materials on an upper floor, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The fire was brought under control in the afternoon and firefighters had not found any casualties, the Zhengzhou fire department said on its official social media account.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram