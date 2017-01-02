Nightlife hotspots under attack

The New Year's Eve carnage in which 39 people were killed at an Istanbul nightclub is the latest attack by Islamic militants on places where people gather to dance.

Here are four of the main attacks:

Carnage in Istanbul

Shortly after Turkey rings in 2017, a gunman bursts into the exclusive Reina nightclub, raking partygoers with bullets and killing 39, mostly foreigners.

Another 65 people are wounded at the venue which was packed with more than 700 people, some of whom jump into the freezing waters of the Bosphorus to escape.

The gunman manages to flee the scene, with the bloodshed claimed by the Islamic State group, citing Turkey’s military intervention against IS in Syria.

Florida gay club massacre

On June 12, 2016, a gunman opens fire inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and wounding 53 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Armed with an assault rifle and a pistol, shooter Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old American of Afghan descent, holds police at bay for three hours until they storm the building, killing him.

US authorities say Mateen claimed to be an “Islamic soldier” who had pledged allegiance to IS, with the extremist group later identifying him as one of its militants.

‘Dante’s inferno’ at the Bataclan

On November 13, 2015, three armed men wearing explosive belts storm the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, killing 90 people during a gig by US rock group Eagles of Death Metal.

One attacker is killed by a police officer, while the other two detonate their explosive belts as security forces storm the building. Survivors are forced to climb over the bodies of the dead to escape, with one police officer describing it as “Dante’s Inferno.”

At the same time, other gunmen open fire on bars and restaurants in the city while others blow themselves up outside the Stade de France stadium.

Claimed by IS, the attacks kill 130 people and wound another 350 in the worst-ever terror attacks on French soil.

Bali nightclub bombings

On October 12, 2002, the Sari Club and Padi bar in Bali are hit by a car bomb. Both are filled with foreign tourists who have come to enjoy the nightlife in Kuta, the biggest resort on the island, and 202 people, mostly tourists, are killed.

Among the victims are 88 Australians, 38 Indonesians, 22 Britons and seven US citizens.

The attack is attributed to the Jemaah Islamiyah, a south-east Asian network linked to al-Qaeda. ― AFP