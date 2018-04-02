Nigeria to probe alleged Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections

Cambridge Analytica is facing allegations that it improperly accessed data from Facebook. — Reuters picABUJA, April 2 — Nigeria’s government will launch an investigation into allegations of improper involvement by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica in the country’s 2007 and 2015 elections, a presidency spokesman said today.

Garba Shehu said the investigation could lead to criminal prosecutions.

The UK-based political consultancy is facing allegations that it improperly accessed data from social media website Facebook to target voters prior to US presidential elections and Britain’s Brexit referendum in 2016. — Reuters