NHC: Hurricane Irma swirling very close to Leeward Islands (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 — Hurricane Irma is moving very close to the northern Leeward Islands and the category 5 storm is expected to move over sections of the Caribbean islands by tonight or early tomorrow, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The “potentially catastrophic” hurricane was about 75km east-southeast of Barbuda, with maximum sustained winds of 295kph, the NHC said. — Reuters

A member of the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) monitors the trajectory of Hurricane Irma in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic September 5, 2017. — Reuters pic