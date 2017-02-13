New Zealand warns of exploding whale carcassess after mass stranding (VIDEO)

Volunteers look after a pod of stranded pilot whales as they prepare to refloat them after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's South Island, February 12, 2017. — Reuters picNELSON, Feb 13 — Four days after one of New Zealand’s biggest whale strandings, this picturesque beach at Golden Bay today began to look grim.

The popular shoreline is cordoned off as 300 beached pilot whales are left to rot.

“The sight is absolutely horrific. I can just look down that row of whales just going into the distance and they’re all dead. You can see the families, you can see the old ones, you’ve got some little ones here too. Yup, all dead together on the beach,” says Department of Conservation Ranger, Simon Walls.

They are some of the 700 whales which washed up last Thursday (February 9) and over the weekend. Rescuers only managed to save around 400 of them.

Authorities are now gearing up to cut holes in those which didn’t make it back out to sea. The process is carried out to release internal gasses so the huge mammals don’t blow up.

“Unfortunately when a whale heats up a lot of pressure builds up in their body and, yeah, the only option is for them to explode and, just with the movement of the currents in the ocean and the heat of the sun in the last couple of days, a lot of them are not looking like whales very much anymore,” says Amanda Harvey, a Department of Conservation biodiversity ranger.

Why the whales became stranded is still unknown. It’s expected to take several months for the bodies to decompose. — Reuters