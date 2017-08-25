New mudslide hits barely recovering Swiss town

Still image taken from video shows the remote village of Bondo in Switzerland, August 23, 2017 after a landslide struck it. A fresh mudslide hit the area today. — Reuters/local team via Reuters TV ZURICH, Aug 25 — A fresh mudslide swept into a remote mountain town in eastern Switzerland today where a massive landslide earlier this week left eight people missing.

Germany’s N-TV news station and Switzerland’s Blick newspaper showed video images of a river of mud flowing through tiny Bondo in the eastern Grisons canton, near the Swiss-Italian border.

Rescuers continued their search for eight people from Switzerland, Austria and Germany reported missing since the initial landslide above the town on Wednesday.

Police in Grisons said the new landslide hit in late afternoon local time and that some residents who had been allowed to return home had to be evacuated again. — Reuters