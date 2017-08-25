Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Nato says will keep a close eye on Russian manoeuvres, urges transparency

Friday August 25, 2017
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today the alliance would closely watch Moscow’s military exercises in Belarus and western Russia next month. — Reuters picNato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today the alliance would closely watch Moscow’s military exercises in Belarus and western Russia next month. — Reuters picWARSAW, Aug 25 — Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today the alliance would closely watch Moscow’s military exercises in Belarus and western Russia next month, urging transparency and a commitment to international agreements.

Stoltenberg spoke in Poland on a visit to check on the deployment of the US-led alliance’s forces in the country’s east.

“We are going to be watching very closely the course of these exercises,” Stoltenberg told journalists after meeting Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, referring to Russia’s Zapad military manoeuvres planned mid-September.

“All countries have the right to exercises of their armed forces but the countries should also respect the obligation to be transparent.” — Reuters

