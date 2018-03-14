Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Nato calls on Russia to give full details on nerve agent programme

Wednesday March 14, 2018
08:54 PM GMT+8

Nato has expressed solidarity with the UK in the wake of the nerve gas incident. — Reuters picNato has expressed solidarity with the UK in the wake of the nerve gas incident. — Reuters picBRUSSELS, March 14 —  The Western Nato military alliance called on Russia today to give Britain “complete disclosure” of the Soviet-era nerve agent used in an attack on a Russian double agent on March 4, following a British briefing to allies at Nato headquarters.

“Allies expressed deep concern at the first offensive use of a nerve agent on Alliance territory since Nato’s foundation,” the alliance, founded in 1949, said in a statement.

“Allies expressed solidarity with the UK, offered their support in the conduct of the ongoing investigation, and called on Russia to address the UK’s questions including providing full and complete disclosure of the Novichok programme to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons,” the statement said, referring to the watchdog in The Hague. — Reuters

