Nations at North Korea meeting agree to consider more sanctions

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speak at a news conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, January 16, 2018. — Reuters pic VANCOUVER, Jan 17 — A 20-nation meeting on North Korea agreed today to consider imposing unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang that go beyond those required by UN Security Council resolutions, the United States and Canada said in a joint statement.

The meeting — held to discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme — also vowed to support dialogue between the two Koreas “in hopes that it leads to sustained easing of tensions”, the statement added. — Reuters