N.Korea seen moving missiles from development centre, reports S.Korean broadcaster

Saturday September 30, 2017
10:58 AM GMT+8

People watch news report showing North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile launch on electronic screen at Pyongyang station July 29, 2017. — Kyodo pic via ReutersPeople watch news report showing North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile launch on electronic screen at Pyongyang station July 29, 2017. — Kyodo pic via ReutersSEOUL, Sept 30 — Several North Korean missiles were recently spotted moved from a rocket facility in the capital Pyongyang, South Korea’s Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) reported late yesterday amid speculation that the North was preparing to take more provocative actions.

The report cited an unnamed intelligence source saying South Korean and US intelligence officials detected missiles being transported away from North Korea’s Missile Research and Development Facility at Sanum-dong in the northern part of Pyongyang.

The report did not say when or where they had been moved.

The missiles could be either intermediate range Hwasong-12 or intercontinental ballistic Hwasong-14 missiles, according to the report, though the missile facility at Sanum-dong has been dedicated to the production of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

A source from South Korea’s defence ministry said he could not confirm details of the report or whether there have been any unusual activities in the area mentioned.

South Korean official have voiced concerns that North Korea could conduct more provocative acts near the anniversary of the founding of its communist party on Oct 10, or possibly when China holds its Communist Party Congress on Oct 18. — Reuters

