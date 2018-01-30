N. Korea not yet shown ICBM ready to hit America, says US general

A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. — KCNA handout via ReutersWASHINGTON, Jan 30 — North Korea has made new advances in its intercontinental ballistic missile programme but has not yet demonstrated all the capabilities needed to hit America with such a weapon, a top US general said today.

While Pyongyang has shown it can put the United States in range and point a rocket to the country, General Paul Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it has not yet proven that its fusing and targeting technologies can survive the stresses of ballistic missile flight.

“They have made some strides but it’s still true that they haven’t demonstrated all of the components of an intercontinental ballistic missile system,” Selva told reporters.

Also unclear is whether North Korea has a re-entry vehicle strong enough to return into the Earth’s atmosphere from space and deliver a warhead.

“It’s possible (North Korean leader Kim Jong-un) has them, so we have to place the bet that he might have them, but he hasn’t demonstrated them,” Selva said.

Last year, North Korea tested ICBMs that had the potential range of reaching the United States mainland and in September it conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test.

Pyongyang’s weapons program has seen tensions on the Korean Peninsula reach ratchet up in recent months, prompting fresh rounds of sanctions and fiery rhetoric from President Donald Trump and Kim. — AFP