N. Korean leader orders border hotline with S. Korea reopened today

A concrete border is seen as a South Korean soldier stands guard at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea July 19, 2017. — Reuters picSEOUL, Jan 3 — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has given an order to open a long-closed border hotline with South Korea at 0630 GMT today for talks, an unidentified North Korean official announced in a televised statement.

The talks would aim to establish formal dialogue about sending a North Korean delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, the official said.

The statement came a day after South Korea proposed high-level discussions with North Korea following Kim’s earlier New Year’s address, in which he said he was open to speaking with Seoul. — Reuters