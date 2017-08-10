Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Haze

N. Korea says Trump ‘bereft of reason’, according to KCNA report

Thursday August 10, 2017
06:50 AM GMT+8

US President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, August 2, 2017. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, August 2, 2017. — Reuters picSEOUL, Aug 10 — North Korea today said US President Donald Trump was “bereft of reason” and would only respond to force, as it elaborated on a threat to attack the US Pacific territory of Guam. 

Trump this week stunned the world with a bold-faced message to Kim Jong-un, saying his country faced “fire and fury like the world has never seen”. 

Pyongyang then said it was considering strikes near US strategic military installations in Guam with intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

“Sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him,” the official KCNA news service quoted General Kim Rak Gyom of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) as saying this morning.

The statement said the KPA would complete mid-August a plan for the attack, which would involve four rockets flying over Japan, and submit it to Kim Jong-Un for consideration as a “crucial warning to the US.” — AFP

