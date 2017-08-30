N. Korea says rocket launched to counter S. Korea-US drills

A man walks past a TV set showing North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un in a news report about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo August 29, 2017. — Reuters pic SEOUL, Aug 30 — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guided a launch of its Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile on Tuesday in a drill to counter the joint military exercises by South Korean and US militaries, the North's official KCNA news agency said today.

"The current ballistic rocket launching drill like a real war is the first step of the military operation of the KPA in the Pacific and a meaningful prelude to containing Guam," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

KPA stands for the Korean People's Army, the North's military.

North Korea threatened to fire four Hwasong-12 missiles into the sea near the US Pacific territory of Guam earlier this month after US President Donald Trump said the North would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States. — Reuters