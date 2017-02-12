N. Korea fires ballistic missile, says Seoul defence ministry

A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is tested in North Korea in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on April 9, 2016. — Reuters picSEOUL, Feb 12 — North Korea fired a ballistic missile today, South Korea’s defence ministry said, the first since Donald Trump became US president.

The missile, launched around 7:55 am (0655 in Malaysia) from Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan Province, flew east towards the Sea of Japan, it said.

“The concrete type of the ballistic missile has yet to be identified”, a defence ministry spokesman told AFP.

But Yonhap news agency said the South Korean military suspected the North might have been testing a intermediate-range Musudan missile.

North Korea in October last year tested Musudan missiles twice that were fired from the same airbase. — AFP