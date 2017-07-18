Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

N. Korea does not have capacity to hit US ‘with any degree of accuracy’, says US general

Tuesday July 18, 2017
10:26 PM GMT+8

A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. — KCNA handout via ReutersA view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. — KCNA handout via ReutersWASHINGTON, July 18 — North Korea does not have the ability to strike the United States with “any degree of accuracy” and while its missiles have the range, they do not have missile guidance capability needed, Vice Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Paul Selva said today.

“I... am not sanguine that the test on the 4th of July demonstrates that they have the capacity to strike the United States with any degree of accuracy or reasonable confidence or success,” Selva said while appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Earlier this month North Korea said it had conducted its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and that it had mastered the technology to mount a nuclear warhead on the missile. — Reuters

