World

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi vows to investigate crimes against Rohingyam says UN’s Zeid

Friday February 3, 2017
11:33 PM GMT+8

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of not doing enough for the Rohingya. — Reuters picMyanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of not doing enough for the Rohingya. — Reuters picGENEVA, Feb 3 — The top United Nations human rights official said today that Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has promised to investigate allegations of systematic and widespread violence against Rohingya Muslims in northern Rakhine state.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein was speaking in an interview with Reuters after his office issued a report based on accounts from 220 Rohingya who have fled to Bangladesh since a counter-insurgency operation began on Oct. 9 in Rakhine.

“I did speak to Aung San Suu Kyi about an hour and a half ago. I called upon her to use every means available to exert pressure on the military and the security services to end this operation,” Zeid said.

“She informed me that an investigation will be launched. She said that they would require further information.” — Reuters

