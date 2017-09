Myanmar faces mounting pressure over Rohingya refugee exodus (VIDEO)

An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh September 11, 2017. — Reuters picCOX’S BAZAR, Sept 12 — Pressure mounted on Myanmar today to end violence that has sent more than 300,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh, with the United States calling for protection of civilians and Bangladesh urging safe zones to enable refugees to go home.

The government of Buddhist-majority Myanmar says its security forces are fighting Rohingya militants behind a surge of violence that began on August 25, and they are doing all they can to avoid harming civilians.

The government says about 400 people have been killed in the fighting, the latest to rock Rakhine State in western Myanmar.

The top UN human rights official denounced Myanmar yesterday for conducting a “cruel military operation” against Rohingya, branding it “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing”.

The United States said the violent displacement of the Rohingya showed Myanmar’s security forces were not protecting civilians. Washington has been a staunch supporter of Myanmar’s transition from decades of harsh military rule that is being led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

“We call on Burmese security authorities to respect the rule of law, stop the violence, and end the displacement of civilians from all communities,” the White House said in a statement.

Myanmar government spokesmen were not immediately available for comment but the foreign ministry said shortly before the US statement was issued that Myanmar was also concerned about the suffering. Its forces were carrying out their legitimate duty to restore order in response to acts of extremism.

“The government of Myanmar fully shares the concern of the international community regarding the displacement and suffering of all communities affected by the latest escalation of violence ignited by the acts of terrorism,” the ministry said in a statement.

Myanmar’s government regards Rohingya as illegal migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh and denies them citizenship, even though many Rohingya families have lived there for generations.

Unverified reports from refugees and rights groups paint a picture of widespread attacks on Rohingya villages in the north of Rahkine State by the security forces and ethnic Rakhine Buddhists, who have put numerous Muslim villages to the torch.

Authorities deny that and say nearly 30,000 Buddhist villagers have also been displaced, fleeing to towns to the south.

Insurgent attacks

Attacks by a Rohingya insurgent group, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), on police posts and an army base in the north of Rakhine State on August 25 provoked the military counter-offensive that refugees say is aimed at pushing Rohingya out of the country.

A similar but smaller wave of attacks by the same insurgents last October also led to what critics said was a heavy-handed response by the security forces that sent 87,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh.

Myanmar rebuffed on Sunday a ceasefire declared by ARSA to enable the delivery of aid to thousands of displaced and hungry people in the north of Rakhine State, declaring simply that it did not negotiate with terrorists.

Bangladesh is seeking help as it struggles to cope with the latest influx of more than 300,000 Rohingya, who have joined more than 400,000 others already there.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Myanmar should set up safe zones to enable the refugees to go home.

“Myanmar will have to take back all Rohingya refugees who entered Bangladesh,” Hasina said while on a visit to the Cox’s Bazar border district where she distributed aid.

“Myanmar has created the problem and they will have to solve it,” she said, adding: “We want peaceful relations with our neighbours.”

Myanmar has said those who can verify their citizenship can return but most Rohingya are stateless.

The Bangladeshi parliament passed a resolution yesterday urging the international community to mount pressure on Myanmar to resolve the crisis.

Bangladeshi officials are due to start registering the refugees today, in the hope of bringing some order to the chaos.

“This is a huge task. The number is increasing every day,” Kazi Abdur Rahman, a senior official in Cox’s Bazar. — Reuters