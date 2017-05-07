Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

‘Mother’ should not be used to describe a bomb, Pope says (VIDEO)

Sunday May 7, 2017
09:27 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Swansea’s win lifts them out of Premier League relegation zoneSwansea’s win lifts them out of Premier League relegation zone

France to decide if opinion polls favourite Macron wins electionFrance to decide if opinion polls favourite Macron wins election

The Edit: ‘Fit food’ for a fit youThe Edit: ‘Fit food’ for a fit you

The Edit: It’s cherry blossom time!The Edit: It’s cherry blossom time!

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Pope Francis (pictured) is set to meet US President Donald Trump on May 24 in a potentially awkward encounter given their opposing positions on immigration, refugees and climate change. — Reuters picPope Francis (pictured) is set to meet US President Donald Trump on May 24 in a potentially awkward encounter given their opposing positions on immigration, refugees and climate change. — Reuters picMILAN, May 7 — Pope Francis yesterday criticised the naming of the US military’s biggest non-nuclear explosive as “the Mother of All Bombs”, saying the word “mother” should not be used in reference to a deadly weapon.

The US Air Force dropped such a bomb, officially designated as the GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) on suspected Islamic State fighters in eastern Afghanistan last month. The nickname was widely used in briefings and reporting on the attack.

“I was ashamed when I heard the name,” Pope Francis told an audience of students yesterday. “A mother gives life and this one gives death, and we call this device a mother. What is happening?”

Pope Francis is set to meet US President Donald Trump on May 24 in a potentially awkward encounter given their opposing positions on immigration, refugees and climate change. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline