Moscow says still ready to work with London on spy poisoning

Sergei Skripal, a former colonel of Russia's GRU military intelligence service, looks on inside the defendants' cage as he attends a hearing at the Moscow military district court August 9, 2006. Picture by Kommersant/Yuri Senatorov via ReutersMOSCOW, March 15 — Moscow is still ready to work with London to investigate a chemical weapons attack in the UK on a former Russian double agent, but the UK is refusing to cooperate, Russia’s foreign ministry said today.

UK has said it will kick out 23 Russian diplomats and impose other sanctions against Russia to punish it for poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter, something Moscow denies.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she wondered how other countries could show solidarity with Britain in the Skripal case if they did not possess information about the case.

Zakharova said “the truth” about the incident was being hidden. — Reuters