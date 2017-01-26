Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 2:20 pm GMT+8

More than 900 clinics open during Singapore's CNY weekend

Thursday January 26, 2017
01:52 PM GMT+8

MOH advised members of the public who are unwell to visit their General Practitioner or a 24-hour clinic for non-life-threatening cases. — File picMOH advised members of the public who are unwell to visit their General Practitioner or a 24-hour clinic for non-life-threatening cases. — File picSINGAPORE, Jan 26 — In case you fall ill over the Lunar New Year long weekend, there will be more than 900 clinics that will be open should you need to see a doctor. 

The clinics will be open from tomorrow to Monday at various times.

An updated list of the clinics that will be open during the festive period and their operating hours can be found on the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) iHealth mobile app (available on iTunes and theGoogle Play Store) as well as on these websites: theMOH corporate website, MOH’s Directory of Licensed Healthcare Institutions, the Agency for Integrated Care’s (AIC) Singapore Silver Pages (link), the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) webpage.

In a press release today, MOH advised members of the public who are unwell to visit their General Practitioner or a 24-hour clinic for non-life-threatening cases.

The public should seek help at a hospital’s Accident & Emergency (A&E) department only for serious emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness, and uncontrollable bleeding, MOH added. — TODAY 

