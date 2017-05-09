More Singaporean eateries suspended last year

The Kim San Leng food centre at Bishan was one of the eateries that was suspended last year. — TODAY file picSINGAPORE, May 9 — The number of eateries ordered to suspend operations because of food hygiene lapses more than doubled over three years, jumping from 62 in 2013 to 132 last year.

Of the 132 licences suspended in 2016, 60 involved stalls in food courts, coffee shops and canteens — up from 14 in 2013.

The figures were provided yesterday by Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources, in response to questions in the House by Dr Tan Wu Meng, Member of Parliament (MP) for Jurong GRC, and Melvin Yong Yik Chye, MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Dr Tan had asked if there had been an increasing trend over the past three years of eateries having their licences suspended or cancelled, while Yong asked about some of the factors contributing to poor food hygiene in food courts, among other things.

Dr Khor said that last year, the National Environment Agency (NEA) carried out more than 148,000 inspections, and took enforcement action in more than 3,200 cases — compared with around 2,500 in 2013 — against food retail establishments.

About a third of these were against stalls in food courts, coffee shops or canteens.

Common hygiene-related infringements include failing to register food-handlers, selling food that is unclean, and failing to keep the premises clean or free from pest infestations.

The food-poisoning incidence rate has remained low.

Since 2013, it has consistently been 3.2 food poisoning outbreaks per 1,000 food retail establishments, or below.

This means that 0.32 per cent or less of the food retail establishments were implicated in food-poisoning outbreaks each year.

“This suggests that the systems put in place were effective deterrents against poor food hygiene practices,” Dr Khor said, although she stressed that the authorities cannot be complacent and must continue to maintain a “strict stance on food safety”.

The NEA licenses more than 37,000 food retail establishments, including restaurants, food kiosks, caterers and food-stalls within hawker centres, coffee shops and food courts.

Its officers regularly inspect food retailers to make sure they comply with hygiene standards, and educate operators on proper food hygiene practices during inspections.

If convicted of violating the Environmental Public Health Act, licensees are liable to be fined up to S$2,000 (RM6,172).

They are also given demerit points for each offence committed, and should they get 12 demerit points within a 12-month period, their licences will be suspended for two weeks as an added penalty.

Recalcitrant licensees may have their licences revoked. — TODAY